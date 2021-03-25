Toledo-Lucas County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine plan update: March 25

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski will provide updates Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will update the public Thursday morning on all the latest surrounding COVID-19 and vaccines.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski will provide an update and answer questions at 11 a.m.

Many more Ohioans will soon be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, as Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that availability will be extended to residents ages 16 and older by March 29.

In addition, starting March 19, all Ohioans who are 40 years old or older plus those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease or are obese became eligible to receive their vaccination appointments.

The next phases to roll out are termed Phase 2C (Ohioans who are 40+ years old) and Phase 1E (people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, obesity).

The health department has this link on its website where people in the appropriate age groups can click to begin the process to obtain a vaccination. Appointment sign-ups for next week in the county open up at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Even if it's not your age group's time, you can go on the health department website - https://lucascountyhealth.com/ - and fill out the initial "I'm interested" questionnaire. You will then be contacted when it comes time for them to sign up for an actual time.