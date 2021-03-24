Toledoans flocking to independent pharmacies to get COVID vaccine

Many have been busy over the past two weeks distributing shots as they get doses in.

TOLEDO, Ohio — COVID-19 vaccine appointments are open across Ohio for all adults over the age of 16, and many independent pharmacies have been busy over the past two weeks distributing shots as they receive doses.

"We've had tons and tons of calls from people looking to see availability," said Mike Calabrese, owner of Erie Drug. "They say that they're going to eventually get it into all the pharmacies."

Calabrese said his store started to receive vaccine shipments over the past two weeks. And while many independent pharmacies are still waiting for approval, Erie Drug has received about 50 doses per week so far.

"We log it and record the person has got the vaccine so they have it on the state record," Calabrese said. "And they see, 'Oh you started out at 100, you've given 100, it's time for us to give you more."

Because vaccine eligibility is now open, many people have been turning to smaller, independent pharmacies to attempt to schedule an appointment, in order to avoid scheduling through the health department.