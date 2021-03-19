TARTA providing free rides to COVID vaccination sites

Funding comes from Ohio Department of Transportation grant.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments in several local communities.

A direct route from the downtown Toledo Transit Hub to the Lucas County Recreation Center will start Tuesday. The route will operate hourly on days when the rec center is hosting vaccine clinics.

The Vaccine Xpress was developed in partnership with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

"We are proud to be partnering with TARTA to give residents a green light to their best health," Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said. "This will assist in removing a significant barrier to ensuring every Lucas County adult can be vaccinated."

TARTA's call-a-ride service will take residents to vaccination sites in their community Monday through Saturday. Reservations are required and can be made three days in advance by calling 419-243-7433.

The service is available in Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Rossford, Sylvania, Sylvania Township and Waterville.

TARTA's ADA service can be utilized by calling 419-382-9901 seven days in advance. Pre-qualification of the service is required.

Funding for these free services comes from a $266,713 Ohio Department of Transportation grant. $7 million will be distributed throughout Ohio's 88 counties to provide free transportation to vaccination sites.