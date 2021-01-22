x
Monroe County Health Department holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible individuals

Vaccination clinics at Monroe County Community College have been going on for the past two weeks, where patients have been given the Moderna vaccine.

MONROE, Michigan — Right now in Michigan, people 65 and older along with other frontline workers are among those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

In Monroe County, people who had appointments lined up at Monroe County Community College to get their shots at a clinic held Friday.

"We want to get our community vaccinated and I know everyone wants to get vaccinated, but we can only vaccinate with the amount of vaccine that we have. Every week it's different, so it's just based on the allocation that we have per week," said Bridget Huss, personal health director at the Monroe County Health Department.

Earlier this week, 21 COVID-19 vaccine shipments across Michigan were deemed unusable, after gel packs spoiled doses of the Moderna vaccine that were sent to health departments. In total, almost 12,000 doses went to waste.

Representatives with the Monroe County Health Department say they did not receive any of these vaccines and continue to make the most out of anything they get.

"One thing I want to stress is we want people to be patient and we want to vaccinate everyone," said Huss.

Those who are eligible can sign up for an appointment through the Monroe County Health Department's website at this link.

