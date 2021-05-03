First Johnson & Johnson shots administered in Lucas County

Appointments for the clinic in Lucas County were booked in a matter of 25 minutes

MAUMEE, Ohio — Vaccine distribution is speeding up in Ohio, thanks in part to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Appointments for the clinic offering Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in Lucas County were booked in a matter of 25 minutes.

"My wife was playing on the computer, went to the website, and she said you can get this and I said go for it! I didn't even know it was Johnson & Johnson I just wanted the shot," Craig Krieger said, who received the Johnson & Johnson shot Friday.

Denise Presley gave out the first local dose of the vaccine. She said being a part of the distribution process was incredibly rewarding.

"It feels good, it feels good. The more people realize that they need the vaccine, they're starting to accept they need to come and get it," Presley said.

There are now three COVID-19 vaccines on the market, so clinics have to be very particular about how they operate.

The room was split in half for Friday's clinic to make sure no one was confused or got the wrong dose.

"They're vetted the same way: same paperwork, same type of process, just a different table," Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

As production continues to ramp up, the county expects to see more doses of Johnson & Johnson become available.