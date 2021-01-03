DeWine announces next phases of COVID-19 vaccination; those 60+ and new groups eligible Thursday

As more vaccine becomes available in Ohio, DeWine is expanding who is able to get their shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the state Monday afternoon, providing new insight into the next phases of COVID-19 vaccination.

Here's a breakdown of what was discussed.

NEXT PHASE ANNOUNCED

On Monday, DeWine announced which Ohioans would qualify under Phase 1C of vaccination Including, those with certain medical conditions and a variety of occupations.

Phase 2 of vaccination will also kick off soon, starting with Ohioans 60 and older.

Both Phase 1C and Phase 2 eligibility begin Thursday, March 4.

Approximately 246,000 people are eligible under the 1C group. Phase 2 adds approximately 695,000 eligible Ohioans, DeWine said Monday.

Here's a look at who will qualify this week:

MEDICAL CONDITIONS

DeWine said the following medical conditions would qualify under Phase 1C:

Those with Type 1 diabetes

Those who are pregnant

Those who have bone marrow transplants

Those with ALS

OCCUPATIONS

Those working in the following industries qualify for vaccination under Phase 1C:

Childcare Services

This includes administrators, lead and assistant teachers, and substitutes enrolled in Ohio's Professional Registry who are currently working in open child care and pre-K programs. DeWine said licensing specialists employed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services or county Job and Family Services agencies also fall into this group.

Funeral Services

This includes embalmers/morticians, funeral home directors, crematory operators and apprentices.

Law enforcement and corrections officers

This group is fairly expansive, according to DeWine's definition. It includes sworn law enforcement officers and peace officers who have first responder or direct supervisory responsibilities. These persons must be active-duty, i.e. working a regular minimum of 20 hours per week. This does not include retired, "special" or reserve persons.

This group also extends to corrections staff, including probation and parole staff who provide direct services to an adult or juvenile inmate or a court-supervised individual.

DeWine said individuals who have a valid active firefighting certificate in the state of Ohio who are active members or employees of a recognized Ohio fire department also qualify Thursday. This does not include retired, emeritus, or reserve individuals.

THOSE 60+

DeWine said Monday that the age qualifier for the COVID-19 vaccine would be lowered to those 60 and older, beginning Thursday, March 4, marking the first group of Phase 2.

According to the governor, at least 97% of covid-related deaths have been in Ohioans 50 and above, making age a key part of the state's vaccination plan.

DeWine did not announce when the age would lower again in the state, although more information should be on the way in the coming weeks.

VACCINE SHIPMENTS INCREASE

Shipments of the vaccine are increasing in Ohio, especially following the FDA's approval for emergency use authorization of the one-dose shot.

This week, DeWine said, Ohio will receive 96,100 doses of the new J&J COVID-19 vaccine. With these doses, the state will have a total of 448,390 shots for the week of March 1, by far the most Ohio has had since COVID-19 vaccines were first available.

The state will be sending the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to more than 200 independent pharmacies across Ohio. For most of these pharmacies, it will be the first time they have They'll also go to local hospitals, health departments, and chain pharmacies.

As the amount of the vaccine available increases, more opportunities to receive it are created.

DeWine noted that in Lucas County, there were 2,000 appointments still available for Tuesday's vaccination event in Maumee.

SCHOOLS

Monday, March 1 was the state's deadline for schools that signed on to receive the vaccine to return to some for of in-person learning.

All public schools in the state besides one agreed to return.

As of Monday, approximately 200,000 K-12 school personnel have been vaccinated in Ohio.

In Jan., nearly 50% of Ohio’s students were in districts offering no in-person classes. On Monday, that number was reported to be less than 10%.

COVID-19 DATA

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported:

1,452 new cases of coronavirus compared to the 21-day average of 2,225

49 coronavirus-related deaths compared to the 21-day average of 269

103 new coronavirus hospitalizations compared to the 21-day average of 129

14 new coronavirus ICU admissions compared to the 21-day average of 14

On Monday, there were a total of 1,181 COVID-19 positive patients in Ohio hospitals. That number is slightly above where it was Sunday, which was reported at 1,161, however, it is still lower than the weeks and months before.