Watch LIVE | Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update: Feb. 22

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. press conference Monday, providing new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch live once the briefing begins in the player above.

Here's what you can expect.

IN-PERSON LEARNING

Ohio schools that received the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to return to some form of in-person learning in just one week as teachers across the state continue to get their shots.

The goal, DeWine said, is to have every teacher who wants to be vaccinated receive their first dose by the end of the month.

In order to get doses for school staff, districts had to sign onto a deal with the state government to return to in-person learning, at least in some capacity, by March 1. However, some schools that have already received the vaccine have announced they may not make that deadline.

In a press conference last week, the governor called going back on that promise "unacceptable."

DeWine is expected to provide an update on how school vaccinations are going as well as new data reflecting how many school districts in the state are already back in the classroom.

PHASE 1B VACCINATIONS

In Ohio, over 650,000 people were fully vaccinated over the weekend.

Due to severe weather, many shipments were delayed and appointments postponed, so the governor is likely to address what steps his team will be taking to make up for that lost time as Phase 1B continues.

While everyone who qualifies under Phase 1B is now eligible to get their shot, there is still a way to go until Phase 1B is complete.

However, DeWine is soon expected to lay out plans for the next phase of his vaccination plan.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Ohio saw a nearly 200% increase in unemployment claims at the beginning of the month. However, the state has since blamed those inflated numbers on fraudulent claims, as a number of Ohioans are discovering someone else has been trying to collect benefits in their name.

During his briefings last week, DeWine said he would provide more information on what the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is doing to combat this issue and how Ohioans can protect themselves moving forward.

It is unclear if that will be addressed today or during his second press conference, which is expected to take place Thursday.

COVID-19 DATA

As always, DeWine is expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus data.

Ohio has been on a downward trend in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is what led to the cancellation of the state's coronavirus curfew nearly two weeks ago.

The state also reported less than 1,500 new deaths on Sunday, the lowest daily data for that metric since Oct.

However, the country as a whole is fast-approaching a grim milestone. The United States is expected to move past 500,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a moment of silence at sunset to honor the lives lost.

It is likely that DeWine will acknowledge this moment as well during his Monday coronavirus briefing.