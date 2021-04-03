Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to discuss Phase 1C vaccine distribution plans

Starting today, those 60 and older and those in certain occupations and with certain medical conditions can register for Phase 1C and Phase 2 vaccine appointments.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The pool of vaccine-eligible Ohioans has increased with today's rollout of Phase 1C and Phase 2, for people 60 and older and those in certain occupations and with specific medical conditions.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department plans a virtual news conference today at 11 a.m. to discuss the Phase 1C and Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine distribution for the week of March 8.

Appointment sign-ups for next week in the county open up at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Here’s who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio:

PHASE 1C

Pregnant women

Type 1 diabetics

ALS patients

Bone marrow transplant recipients

Law enforcement / corrections officers

Child care employees

Funeral service employees

DeWine's office says Phase 1C includes approximately 246,000 Ohioans.

PHASE 2

Ohioans who are ages 60 and older

Phase 2 includes approximately 695,000 people.

The health department has this link on its website where people in the appropriate age groups can click to begin the process to obtain a vaccination.

Even if it's not your age group's time, you can go on the health department website - https://lucascountyhealth.com/ - and fill out the initial "I'm interested" questionnaire. You will then be contacted when it comes time for them to sign up for an actual time.

It is important to remember, that pre-registration does not guarantee you a spot. You will still need to register once you qualify.

Help with scheduling

"We're trying to make this as simple as possible for the community. ... We know the internet can be tricky for some people. We've partnered with United Way 211 and Area Office on Aging to help. This includes multilingual support, special assistance and for seniors," Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said.

United Way 2-1-1 will assist individuals who have a disability, no access to technology or are experiencing technical issues in completing the health department's online “COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration” form, which notifies submitters of when they can receive a vaccination.

Someone who meets any qualifiers above can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a Community Resource Advisor. You must call during the following times and hours to pre-register:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The form itself can be found by visiting LCHD’s website at LucasCountyHealth.com.

The Area Office on Aging also plans to offer transportation to the vaccination sites.

If you have any questions or need help, you can call the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio at 419-382-0624 or visit their website at areaofficeonaging.com.