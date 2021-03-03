Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday

The health department will administer the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot on Friday at the Rec Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed through the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at the Rec Center on Friday, March 5.

The health department announced the availability of 300 appointments for those in Phase 1C and Phase 2 of Ohio's vaccination plan.

To check for appointment availability, follow this link to the health department's scheduling tool https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21473466.

Thursdays at 6 p.m. are when new appointments are made available for the next week, if all appointments are filled.

Additional updates from the health department can be found here at their website.

Current eligibility criteria for vaccine in Ohio

Individuals 60 years or older

Individuals with qualifying medical conditions, ALS, type 1 diabetes, and pregnant women

Employees of Lucas County K-12 schools (must schedule at Lucas County Rec Center)

K-12 schools (must schedule at Lucas County Rec Center) Childcare Services

Funeral Services

Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers

If you require special accommodations, call United Way at 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Area Office on Aging at 419-382-0624.