Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed through the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at the Rec Center on Friday, March 5.
The health department announced the availability of 300 appointments for those in Phase 1C and Phase 2 of Ohio's vaccination plan.
To check for appointment availability, follow this link to the health department's scheduling tool https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21473466.
Thursdays at 6 p.m. are when new appointments are made available for the next week, if all appointments are filled.
Additional updates from the health department can be found here at their website.
Current eligibility criteria for vaccine in Ohio
- Individuals 60 years or older
- Individuals with qualifying medical conditions, ALS, type 1 diabetes, and pregnant women
- Employees of Lucas County K-12 schools (must schedule at Lucas County Rec Center)
- Childcare Services
- Funeral Services
- Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers
For additional info on Phase 1C, click here. For Phase 2, click here.
If you require special accommodations, call United Way at 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Area Office on Aging at 419-382-0624.