Which Toledo-area Walmart locations are administering the COVID vaccine?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several northwest Ohio Walmart locations will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.
Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment at Walmart.com. Pfizer Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility, which can be found on the Ohio Department of Health website.
Locations administering the vaccine include:
- Walmart Supercenter, 2925 Glendale Ave., Toledo
- Walmart Supercenter 1355 S. McCord Rd., Holland
- Sam's Club, 1300 E. Mall Dr., Holland
- Walmart Supercenter 10392 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg
- Walmart Supercenter, 3721 Navarre Ave., Oregon
- Walmart Supercenter, 5821 W. Central Ave., Toledo
Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Appointments for the second vaccination will be made during the first appointment.