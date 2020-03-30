TOLEDO, Ohio —

Monday

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department reported one more death in the county Monday afternoon.

The confirmed number of cases is now 94 and patients ages range from 19-year-olds to 98.

Of the total number of cases, 54 are male individuals and 40 are female.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department numbers not always line up with the data the comes from the Ohio Department of Health because the data are reported at different times.

The health department will provide an update via teleconference at 4 p.m.

