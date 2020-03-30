TOLEDO, Ohio — Cherry Street Mission Ministries says a guest who had been staying at the mission has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mission was notified about the positive case by the Lucas County Health Department.

Cherry Street officials say the patient is to follow isolation protocols at the shelter and is being kept away from other guests.

While they are in quarantine, they will be on bed rest in an isolated room. Food and drink will be delivered to the guest in the isolation room.

Since COVID-19 was first reported in Ohio, Cherry Street says it has been working with authorities to ensure best practices are in place and the care of those depending on Cherry Street goes on without interruption.

Cherry Street says quarantined guests are using masks and staying in place. The mission has added extra cleaning bathroom procedures for the quarantined guest to ensure no virus is spread after having used common area such as the restroom or shower.

As part of the mission’s usual procedures, medically appropriate cleaning solutions that kill the virus have been in use, to the best of the mission’s ability social distancing is in practice and vigorously enforce hand washing and sanitizer use.

Additionally, staff are taking temperatures every day for every person entering any building.

“The measures set in place by this team will greatly decrease the chance of outside exposure of others to the virus. Our focus is always to protect the most vulnerable in our community and to provide the essentials to those experiencing homelessness. We feel a great sense of responsibility to protect each one who stay at Chery Street and are treating this as their temporary home," said Dr. Wes Modder, CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

The mission's Stay-At-Home procedures can be explained in more detail here.

Cherry Street is also in need of donations and supplies as they care of their quarantined guests. A wish list can be viewed here.