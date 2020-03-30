SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — The Seneca County General Health District reported Monday the death of a hospitalized patient from Seneca County who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was an 85-year-old woman. The health department's communicable disease nurse will do a detailed history on the patient in an effort to determine where she may have got the virus.

The case was originally reported to the health department by a local hospital when it was first identified. The health department will not release any identifiable information about the patient in order to respect her privacy.

Seneca County says it has been working tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer says it is critical that Ohio residents stay at home in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 to others.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus