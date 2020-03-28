PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Ottawa County Health Department confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the county Saturday.

The health department said it will not release any information about the patient due to privacy concerns. Officials said staff will work with the individual to identify anyone who might've been exposed and discuss safety measures with them.

