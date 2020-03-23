WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The number of local coronavirus cases continues to rise in northwest Ohio. Betsy and Bob Bunda are the two cases of coronavirus in Wood County; the couple contracted the virus after being in Europe.

"It's not the flu, my head hurts, my hair hurts. I cannot even express it enough to people: Take this seriously," said Betsy.

Since returning to the US, they have been isolated at home, only leaving to be tested at the drive thru testing center in Lucas County.

"We came home on the 14th and have not left our home or had contact with anyone since then. This is actually the first day that we would both be able to do this interview without waking up and going right back to bed," said Betsy.

The couple considers themselves healthy and active, but said this virus has left them feeling absolutely exhausted, achy and coughing non-stop.

Despite the virus attacking their bodies, they are incredibly grateful for the support they have received so far. As far as care goes, doctors have told them to stay isolated at home, unless their condition becomes so bad they cannot breathe.

"Doctors are telling us, the beds, everything is at capacity. They're seeing so many people we were told to stay home unless it's life-threatening," said Betsy.

Bob and Betsy are hoping that everyone realizes how serious the virus is, and does their part to prevent the spread.

