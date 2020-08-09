Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on the state's response to COVID-19.

Last week, DeWine urged Ohioans to play it safe over the holiday weekend.

"What we do, what we don't do, will certainly determine the fall," he said.

The governor also laid out the new requirements for COVID-19 reporting systems in state schools.

To get all caught up ahead of Tuesday's conference, here is a breakdown of DeWine's most recent coronavirus presser.

LAST WEEK

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

DeWine said that Vice President Mike Pence asked him directly to address the potential for spread over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The governor said he still encourages everyone to have fun, and reminds Ohioans that they are allowed to travel. However, he said that it isn't so much about where we go, but it's about how Ohioans act when with friends and family. Ultimately, it all comes down to the precautions people take.

SCHOOL REPORTING SYSTEM UPDATE

Beginning September 8, parents or guardians and school staff will need to notify their school within 24 hours of receiving a positive test or a clinical diagnosis.

Then, within 24 hours after receiving the notification, the school should notify parents or guardians about that case in writing, providing as much information as possible without releasing protected health information.

There will be templates available at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The school must also notify their local health department within 24 hours.

DeWine made clear there is a balance between privacy and transparency. He said that his administration does not intend to release protected health information in their effort to provide information to Ohioans. The idea is to give families enough relevant information to make the right decisions for them moving forward.

The governor also made note that just because a school may have positive cases among its students or staff, that does not mean the school did anything wrong. Schools can’t control what happens out in the community where someone may have contracted the virus, he said.

MASKS

FEMA is donating 9 million masks to Ohio in the next few weeks. Four million of those masks will be distributed to students and teachers at schools across the state including public, private, charter, parochial schools and career centers.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will also receive 144,000 masks for distribution to daycare centers.

Two million masks will go to programs and organizations that help underserved groups and one million will go to higher education institutions across the state.

The remaining masks will be stored until needed.

WASTE MONITORING NETWORK

DeWine said new information would be posted on the state's coronavirus website about the Ohio Coronavirus Waste Monitoring Network.

The program is a new effort by the state to study wastewater at a number of sewage treatment plants to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The system will give us an earlier warning sign of possible COVID-19 case increases in any given community and allow decision-makers to more quickly plan prevention and response efforts.

Each wastewater treatment plant covers a specific service area, so these are community-level measures that can be used to determine if a local surge in cases may be imminent.