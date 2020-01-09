Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides new information on the state's response to COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address Ohioans at 2 p.m. Tuesday with another update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Last week, DeWine issued an order requiring school districts to create a reporting system for coronavirus cases among staff and students.

Under this order, school leaders will be required to report any positive cases to the health department within at least 48 hours, make that information to the public and provide written notice to parents, while protecting any sensitive medical information regarding the person impacted.

To get caught up ahead of Tuesday's conference, here is a breakdown of everything discussed last week.

LAST WEEK

SCHOOLS

As students return to the classroom, the governor provided guidance for how educators can alert parents, and the public, to cases of the virus.

An order will be issued, requiring districts to create a reporting mechanism for COVID-19 positive results within schools. DeWine compared this to reporting other outbreaks such as lice.

The order requires that schools make information about a positive case publicly available and that leaders notify parents and guardians in writing, including as much information as possible without disclosing protected health information.

The local health department is also instructed to notify the Ohio Department of Health on a weekly basis about newly reported cases in schools, as well as the cumulative case data for students and teachers. DeWine said that this information would be posted every Wednesday on the state's coronavirus website.

The governor said that he believes prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff, but reminded Ohioans that just because there is a case at a school, it doesn't mean the school has done anything wrong. He maintained his stance that he spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools.

We will be issuing an order that requires schools to establish a reporting mechanism for parents to report #COVID19 cases. After learning of a student or staff member who tested positive, K-12 schools must report that case to the local health department as quickly as possible. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2020

SPORTS

Lt. Governor Jon Husted made a tweak to the state's sports order on Thursday, specifically involving the "24-hour rule."

Husted changed the verbiage in the order to read that athletes would be limited to one contest in a calendar day. The original order stated that these athletes could not participate in multiple games in a 24-hour period. However, Husted noted that these contests may be within a 24-hour period, even if it is set for the next day; for example a Friday game at 5 p.m., with a Saturday game at 3 p.m. following. While that would be within 24 hours, it would be on the following calendar day and should be allowed.

Husted called the change a matter of logistics.

NURSING HOME TESTING

DeWine said his team began baseline saliva testing at assisted living facilities last week, but some facilities noticed inconsistent results.

He announced that the state has paused this method of specimen collection temporarily as they conduct controlled validation testing to determine why there have been irregularities.