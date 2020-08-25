Ohio Coronavirus Update: DeWine clarifies spectator limit in last week's sports order

Schools can also request a variance, which would allow a higher spectator limit than what is outlined in the order.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the state Tuesday afternoon at yet another coronavirus press conference.

DeWine touched on the recent order allowing both contact and non-contact sports in the state.

And outside of the virus, the governor used a portion of his time to drive home a key talking point from last week's conference about increasing gun violence in the state. He pushed for the General Assembly to review legislation presented by his administration, addressing the issue of convicted criminals, who have no legal right to have a gun, choosing to carry one.

Here is a breakdown of what was discussed on Tuesday.

KEY INDICATORS

On Tuesday, there were 844 new cases reported, this is compared to the 21-day average of 1,019.

There were 10 deaths noted, with the 21-day average coming in at 20.

Tuesday also brought 97 new hospitalizations, which is above the average of 87. ICU admissions, however, remained right at the average of 15.

CASES PER 100,000

DeWine also updated his list of all 88 counties in order of those with the most cases per 100,000 people to the least.

Sandusky dropped off the top 10 list after ranking at nine last week, but another local county climbed up on the list.

Henry County jumped up to the fourth spot, with 159.2 cases per 100,000 people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that anything over 100 constitutes a high level of spread.

SPORTS ORDER UPDATE

Last week, DeWine issued a sports order for Ohio, allowing both contact and non-contact sports to continue in the state.

The order issued by the state limits the max number of spectators to:

Outdoor sports venues - 1,500 individuals or 15% percent of fixed, seated capacity (whichever is lower)

1,500 individuals or 15% percent of fixed, seated capacity (whichever is lower) Indoor sports venues - 300 individuals or 15% of fixed, seated capacity (whichever is lower)

DeWine said this guidance means that we could see somewhere between two to four spectators per athlete.

The main purpose of permitting spectators at school sports events, DeWine said, is for officials and loved ones of players, coaches, team staff members and other event participants (like marching band and honor guard) to be able to show up in support.

Ideally, he explained, the spectator limit would enable at least two, and perhaps up to four, family members to attend a sports event, provided that the venue is large enough to allow at least six feet of social distancing between groups.

The variance provision in the order allows school leaders to request a higher spectator limit by submitting a plan to their local health dept. and the Ohio Department of Health, explaining why a different capacity is needed and how social distancing will be achieved.

DeWine said that it is the responsibility of the school/venue to monitor and enforce the social distancing requirement, prohibition on congregating among spectators and the other provisions outlined in the sports order.

If school leaders plan to ask for a variance, DeWine says they should ask themselves:

Is a variance needed for home and away family members to attend?

Can everyone be socially distanced?

Can the home school prevent the requested number of spectators from congregating?

The variance cannot be to expand the number of fans beyond family members of both teams, the home band and others who may perform during the event.

COVID-19 CASE REPORTING WITHIN SCHOOLS

DeWine said that an announcement regarding how the state will facilitate reporting COVID-19 cases within schools will be made on Thursday.

He said his team has been working on this, as parents should be aware of these situations, but privacy for the patient should be maintained.

In terms of colleges, DeWine noted that there have been spikes in cases at some of the state's institutions, although those school leaders have assured him the instances are under control.

The governor attributed the spread to people letting their guards down, often with people drinking.

"If you look at the outbreaks on college campuses, a lot of them have come from that type of a party of that type of event," he said.

DeWine said he thinks they are well protected on the campus and in the dorms, but he worries about what students do in their downtime.

BAR RESTRICTIONS

DeWine said his focus as governor is to keep people safe and grow the economy.

For about two weeks now, bars have been required to stop the sale of alcohol at 10 p.m., with drinks off the table at 11 p.m.

When asked if this would continue through the year, DeWine said any further decisions on the matter were "a work in progress."

He said his team would continue monitoring the situation.

GUN VIOLENCE

From Friday through Monday, DeWine said that at least 25 people were shot across Ohio, 13 of them killed, including a 14-year-old boy.

The governor claimed that legislation pending with the General Assembly would address "the serious issue of convicted criminals who have no legal right to possess a gun yet choose to carry them regardless."

DeWine said that those who illegally possess guns are oftentimes the ones who will use them again. He claimed that Ohio’s failure to properly address felons who carry guns and use them to commit crimes allows these individuals to wreak havoc on our communities.

DeWine said he believes this new legislation would give judges better ability to sentence these offenders to prison and to get them off the streets.

ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

On Monday, fellow Republican Rep. John Becker said he drafted 10 articles for DeWine's impeachment, accusing him of violating both the state and federal constitutions as well as several sections of the Ohio Revised Code.

The accusations stem from the governor's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, DeWine defended his actions at Tuesday's conference, saying he doesn't want any rules to continue on longer than necessary.

"We don't want any health order to stay a day an hour or a minute longer than it needs to stay on," DeWine said.

DeWine said that he is an open book and that every legislator has his phone number. He said he has a great deal of respect for the four leaders who have voiced support for his removal.

"Ultimately, this is a once-in-a-102-year pandemic and this is not an ordinary time, and we are going to have to do what we need to do to protect Ohioans," DeWine said.

The governor also noted that almost everything is back open. Currently, there is a 10 p.m. cutoff for liquor and a statewide mask order but DeWine called these restrictions relatively small sacrifices when compared to the gravity of what we are faced with.

"I do not shy away from making decisions, somebody has to make those decisions when you are dealing with a once-in-a-102-year pandemic," he said, "I make those decisions; some people agree, some people disagree, but the thing I can assure you is that each decision is made with the best advice I can get from the health community and its made with my dedication and my commitment to the people of the state of Ohio to keep them safe and keep our economy moving."

LAST WEEK

PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY MAP

Thursday brought an update to the state's Public Health Advisory map.

There are now only nine counties at Level 3 (Red), which is the lowest since the system was first created.

Locally, both Lucas and Erie counties remain in the red, although Lucas is teetering on the edge of dropping to Level 2 (Orange).

DeWine reported Lucas had 102 cases per 100,000 people, which is just above the CDC threshold, but much lower than where they were two weeks ago, coming in above 150. The CDC states that anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people indicates a high level of spread. The governor also said that the county went from an average of 22 outpatient visits on Aug. 11 to 29 on Aug. 16.

Erie County meets only two indicators but is still well above the CDC threshold with 129 cases per 100,000 people. The county saw 96 cases in two weeks. There was a large outbreak at a long-term care facility. But, DeWine noted that there continues to be spread of the virus throughout the community.

WOOD COUNTY

While Wood County remains in the Level 2 (Orange) category of the Public Health Advisory map, DeWine mentioned a minor outbreak stemming from a sleepover.

A sports team, that he did not specify, allegedly had a sleepover at a teammate's house. After that gathering, nine people tested positive for coronavirus.

ADULT CARE CENTERS

DeWine announced that adult day centers and senior centers may open at a reduced capacity beginning on September 21, as long as they are able to meet a number of health and safety standards. Specific guidelines will be issued soon online. However, DeWine did give a bit of insight into what leaders at each facility should consider:

Case status in the surrounding community

The county's public health advisory level

The case status in its facility

The facility's staffing level

Access to testing

The ability of participants to wear facial coverings

Access to personal protective equipment

Local hospital capacity

DeWine also laid out a number of rules these facilities will have to follow, including:

Limited capacity

Limit entrance to the building to only those necessary to the safe operation of the program

Screen participants of staff and keep a daily log

Conduct baseline and repeat testing of staff and participants

Require staff and participants to wear face coverings with minimal exceptions

Use cohorting of participants when possible and alter schedules to reduce contact

Implement CDC guidance for cleaning and sanitization.

TESTING IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

A statewide testing initiative for Ohio’s more than 765 assisted living facilities is now underway, DeWine said Thursday. Baseline saliva testing will be offered to all assisted living staff and residents at no cost to the facilities.

The tests can be self-performed or performed with assistance, under the observance of licensed medical staff. The tests themselves are minimally invasive and provide reliable results in about 48 hours upon the lab’s receipt, DeWine said.

The governor said his administration's focus has been and remains on "protecting Ohioans while navigating this pandemic."

To achieve this, DeWine claimed the state must have 100% participation of all assisted living facilities across Ohio. Therefore, he said, an order will be issued soon requiring all facilities to participate.

VOTING

Lt. Governor Jon Husted reminded Ohioans to request an absentee ballot if they need one. To do so, Ohioans can call their county board of elections or go to the Secretary of State's website. Additionally, this election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will be sending absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters after Labor Day, so Ohioans who are registered can simply wait until then as well.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.

Ohioans can also track their ballot as well as their ballot request form after it is sent through the mail or utilize their county's board of elections drop box.

For those who plan to vote in-person, DeWine said Thursday that he has asked the Department of Administrative Services to work with LaRose to ensure that the 88 boards of elections have the PPE resources they need to execute early in-person voting and voting on election day.

BMV