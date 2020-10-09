Dr. Joan Duwve withdraws name from consideration for Ohio health director

In a statement released Thursday evening, Gov. DeWine's office said Dr. Duwve cited personal reasons for the decision.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Dr. Joan Duwve has withdrawn her name for consideration for the position of director for the Ohio Department of Health.

During his press briefing earlier in the day, DeWine named Dr. Duwve as the replacement for Dr. Amy Acton, who stepped down from the position in June.

Lance Himes will continue to serve as the interim director.

Dr. Duwve, an Ohio native, was recently working in South Carolina as the Director of Public Health at their Department of Health and Environmental Control.