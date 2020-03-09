6 months into battling COVID-19 in Ohio, Gov. DeWine talks strategy on slowing the spread

August had the second-highest number of cases since the pandemic started: a total of 31,998 and a daily average of 1,032.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — August had the second-highest number of cases since the pandemic started: a total of 31,998 and a daily average of 1,032.

Ohio, once the darling of the nation in terms of aggressive approaches by Governor Mike DeWine to slow the spread of the virus, is facing new challenges: mainly how to keep Ohioans from letting their guards down.

“I think the biggest thing we are not doing is staying away from social gatherings, staying away from friends and family,” said Governor Mike DeWine during a one-on-one interview with 10TV reporter Kevin Landers.

Ohio is approaching its six-month battle against the coronavirus. A virus that has changed how we live.

The governor said he's not about to let the virus overrun the state again.

“What is the option? The option is give up? I think Ohioans aren't quitters we either fight back and stop it from spreading or we let it take us over. I think that would be ridiculous, and I don't think it's in the best interest of our kids, our families and, frankly, I think it's the chicken way out,” he said.

Governor DeWine was asked about the state's strategy going forward. He was asked at what point would he consider lifting the health emergency?

“When the medical experts tell us 'hey, you don't have to wear a mask anymore.' When medical experts say 'hey, don't worry about this.' Kevin, until there is a shot that we can take, a vaccine that we can take, we don't know how long that will be,” DeWine said.

The governor says that he's concerned about the increased positivity rate on college campuses.

DeWine says college chancellors and presidents have told him they believe they have a chance at controlling the spread. He said ordering kids off campus and sending them back to their homes is of concern because they could spread the virus into other communities.

He had a message for those living on campus: “You're going to have to refrain from these big parties and if you don't do it, you're not going to be able to stay in school.”

As for his sports orders involving tournaments like basketball and softball, the governor says removing those orders is not an option for now.

“There's nobody in the health community that says that makes any sense. Let's see how this works for a couple of weeks. We're always open to revisiting this,” he said.