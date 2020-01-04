FINDLAY, Ohio — While so many children are home from school during the coronavirus pandemic, an online story telling service offered to everyone online to bring children and parents together.

The University of Findlay's Mazza Museum began recording Virtual Storytime videos on their Facebook page two weeks ago.

Now, four times a week, faculty and staff from UF share their favorite picture books to help supplement any story time that is lost for kids home from school.

For those who regularly read to to their children at home, Ben Sapp, director of the Mazza Museum has some tips as well:

Read the book yourself a few times before reading it to the children. Make sure to pause and point out particular things in the art and have the kids follow along with the written words as you read them our loud.

Also try and see if you and your child can relate to the story being told.

"It can create a dialogue between the parent and the child. It can share good times, bad times, times of sorrow; which are all a part of our daily walks. And what a better way to do that than through a picture book," said Sapp.

The Mazza Museum posts new Virtual Storytime videos every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

