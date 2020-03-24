If you’ve been feeling anxious about the coronavirus pandemic, you’re not alone. Mental health experts are seeing a growing number of “stressors” in patients as the pandemic continues.



These coronavirus-related stressors include social distancing (isolation) from friends and families, the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 and being bombarded with negative, ever-changing information on social media.

All of these stressors can lead to anxiety and depression, according to Unison Health CEO Jeff Delay.

Delay is urging everyone who is quarantined to have conversations with their friends and family to ensure they’re not having a hard time handling the changes. This will be especially important for kids who are no longer in their routine of attending school and extracurriculars.

“Talk about the issues, especially with kids. We’re starting to see where even the kids now, because they’re engaged in social media, they’re seeing on the news so much they’re starting to get anxious about whether this is going to impact them,” said Delay.



There are some small things you can do to help your own mental health, too. For instance, limiting the amount of time you are on social media can help. It’s also important to get fresh air and exercise.



“If you’re one of those individuals that your family is going to be home-bound, there are a lot of things you can do to reduce that stress. Get some sunlight, open some windows, change up your routine within your homes, ” says Delay.



You can get telehealth or face to face appointments by calling 419-214-4673 or visiting Unison Health's website for additional info.