PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Yoga owner Jenny Pfleghaar, says her studio was one of the first to suspend classes, even before the mandate because of COVID-19. But that's not stopping them from teaching yoga in their community.

As the owner, Pfleghaar knew she wanted to provide ways for people to practice yoga even though the doors of her physical studio were closed, so for the time being, her studio will post videos online.

"We're also going to stream live classes on our Facebook and all of this will be free. We're also looking into some group-type classes through zoom. We're just trying to get that set up right now," said Pfleghaar.

She said she wants people to have the option to feel like they are in a class and communicate with others from a distance.

For Pfleghaar, the decision to put things on hold was a hard one, but as an emergency medicine and integrative medicine doctor, it was important that she does her part in limiting the spread of the virus.

"It just wouldn't work to be like 'don't come to class if you don't feel well' because they've shown high viral loads in people that are asymptomatic with the virus," said Pfleghaar.

She said not only is yoga a way to continue working out, it can help reduce the stress and anxiety we may be feeling.

"Now is a great time to start, you can do it with your kids. Really boost that immune system and decrease stress and worry because stress really has a negative effect on our health," said the studio owner.

Pfleghaar said meditation and thinking positive thoughts have helped her and she hopes everyone can do that to help navigate through these unprecedented times.

You can find their videos on Facebook. YouTube videos will be posted on their Facebook page as well.

RELATED: Mazza Museum offers virtual story time videos for children

RELATED: LIST | Experience museums and more from around the world - without ever leaving your home