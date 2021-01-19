WOOD COUNTY: Additional COVID-19 vaccines available for people age 80 and older this week

Scheduling for these appointments starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Visit WoodCountyHealth.org and look for the scheduling link for Meijer in the COVID-19 vaccine section.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Wood County Health Department has received additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and is partnering with Meijer to provide 450 additional appointments this week for people age 80 and older this week (Jan. 19).

Scheduling for these appointments will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 and the vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 at Meijer in Bowling Green.

Visit Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org and look for the scheduling link for Meijer.

Wood County Health Department is continuing to serve people included in Phase1A as Phase 1B distributions begin. If you believe you are in the 1A category, fill out the form found on the Health Department’s website. Do not schedule an appointment, as they are intended for the 1B population. If you schedule an appointment, do not make multiple attempts. Only schedule once for an appointment.

For each group that becomes eligible during Phase 1B, public vaccine appointments will be available starting on Wednesday of the week they become eligible.

A full week of availability will be offered to groups when they become eligible for the vaccine. For example, those aged 75 and up are eligible for the vaccine beginning the week of Jan. 25. In Wood County, vaccine appointments for this group will begin Wednesday, Jan. 27, and the next eligible group will not have appointments available until the next Wednesday, a full week after the previous week’s service began.

Wood County Health Department is waiting to receive vaccine allocations before scheduling appointments to ensure no appointments must be canceled due to a vaccine shortage. Wood County Health Department’s vaccine appointments are being scheduled through the ArmorVax website and app.

Other local vaccine providers are doing their registration and scheduling with their own procedures. Some providers may allow registration sooner. Please go to Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org to see the current providers that have vaccine available and find their contact information.

Alternatively, if you would like to speak to someone to schedule an appointment, you can call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1. During the initial launch, Wood County Health Department is partnering with the Wood County Committee on Aging and 2-1-1, who are providing support for vaccination scheduling.

Wood County is serving anyone who is eligible, regardless of their county of residence, as are many counties. COVID-19 does not stop spreading due to borders, and people who do not live in Wood County may still attend school or work in Wood County, the health department reasons.