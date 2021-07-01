Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan for elderly Ohioans and school-employees

The Governor made the announcement during his Thursday afternoon briefing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday made a big announcement regarding the continuation of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Ohio.

DeWine said on Thursday that, beginning on January 19, the coronavirus vaccine will be available to individuals 80-years of age and older.

The new step is part 1B of the state's phased plan to vaccinate any Ohioan who is interested in receiving immunization against COVID-19. The Governor said that the current plan is to offer the vaccine in a step-like pattern, offering the vaccine to those 75 and older beginning on January 25, 70 years and older February 1, and so on.

"On Jan 25th, we anticipate vaccinations will open up to those 75 years old and older. The following week it will open to people 70 and older, and the February 8th, the vaccinations will be available to those 65 and older," the Governor wrote on Twitter.

DeWine also announced that they hope to make the coronavirus vaccine readily available to Ohioans with congenital diseases and pre-existing conditions on January 25. DeWine did not immediately note how that would work, but that he would address this process next week.

In February, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) also plans to vaccinate Ohioans who work in schools as an effort to get children back in classrooms by March. The Governor, along with Lt. Governor Jon Husted and the ODH, will reveal more information on how they plan to move forward with this plan as the date approaches.