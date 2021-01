He was diagnosed over the holidays and he said his symptoms are not as bad as others who have the coronavirus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is at home, recovering from COVID-19.

He was diagnosed over the holidays and he said his symptoms are not as bad as others who have the coronavirus.

"This is really no picnic," he said in an interview with 10TV Thursday morning.

"My heart goes out to all the Americans who have this awful disease," Yost said.