WTOL 11 investigative team wins regional Murrow award for Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub investigation

The 11 Investigates reporting resulted in additional DNA testing in 2011 murders of young couple Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL has been honored with a Regional Murrow award for its three-night series, “Murder in the Suburbs.” The award was announced Wednesday morning.

The February, 2021, series looked into the Jan. 30, 2011, murders of Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub, a young couple killed inside a home in an affluent Holland neighborhood.

Sam Williams was convicted of the murders and sentenced to life in prison in 2012, but police found several sets of unknown DNA on the victims’ bodies. After the series ran, officials with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office had the DNA re-examined by the state’s crime lab to see if advanced testing could be done. The department is continuing those efforts, believing there are additional suspects.

Beside the broadcast component, the 11 Investigates story had multiple digital elements, including a series of interrogation videos as well as reports and photos from police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The videos on WTOL’s YouTube page have generated more than 1 million views.

Wednesday’s honor came in the News Series category. WTOL competed against other small-market stations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. The entry will now go against honorees from 13 other regions in a national competition. That winner will be announced in the summer.

More on WTOL: