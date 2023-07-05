Whitmer High School shooting update: Suspect arrested in Texas, facing multiple charges

The 22-year-old suspect is also facing charges in a drive-by shooting that resulted in one death.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been edited to correct the date of Johnathan Coleman's death.

A 22-year-old is facing multiple charges, including counts of Felonious Assault from a Whitmer High School shooting that injured three people in October 2022.

According to a Toledo Police Department press release, US Marshals arrested Jaron Phillips in Houston, Texas at 12:26 p.m. on two warrants, including Improper Handling of a Firearm and Failure to Comply. Phillips is now facing the following additional charges:

Three counts of Felonious Assault in the Whitmer High School shooting on Oct. 6, 2022

One count of Aggravated Murder in the homicide of Johnathan Coleman on Oct. 7, 2022

Two counts of Attempted Murder in the drive-by shooting that resulted in Coleman's homicide

Authorities said Phillips will face further charges at indictment. Law enforcement will extradite him to Toledo.

The Whitmer shooting, which took place during a high school football game, left three people injured and the community shaken.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. during the fourth quarter of the football game with 6:51 left on the clock.

More than 12 gunshots were heard at the southwest corner of the stadium near the main entrance at which time people in the stands and on the field began to take cover and flee in the opposite direction of the shooting.

Phillips is also accused of killing Coleman during what police described as s premeditated murder in a drive by shooting on Oct. 6, which later resulted in Coleman's death on Oct. 15. Phillips is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the same shooting, in which the other two passengers survived.

In a Facebook post, Washington Local Schools thanked law enforcement for their efforts to locate suspects in the incident.

"This arrest means that there will be accountability for the deplorable act that disrupted the lives of our students, staff, their families and our community," school officials said. "We are grateful for the efforts of so many who aided in this outcome, including our outstanding school resource officers, who not only offered assistance in the case, but also provided immeasurable support and security to our students."