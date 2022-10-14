911 calls, body-cam footage from Whitmer football game shooting

Authorities have released recordings from the night three people were shot outside the Whitmer High School football game.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities have released recordings of 911 calls and police officer body-camera footage from the scene of last Friday's shooting outside Whitmer High School's football stadium.

"There's a shooter! There's a shooter! Whitmer High School! Whitmer High School!" one woman told a 911 dispatcher just after shots rang out toward the end of the football game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High School.

"They just pulled up and started shooting!" another woman told dispatchers.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday during the fourth quarter of the Whitmer-Central Catholic game at Whitmer. More than 12 gunshots were heard at the southwest corner of the stadium near the main entrance.

Three people were shot: Maurice Winfree, 21, of Toledo, Breanna Burwell, 28, of Kissimmee, Fla., and a 17-year-old Whitmer High School student. WTOL 11 does not name underage victims of non-fatal shootings.

All three are expected to make a full recovery.

One woman called from the locker room at the school, telling dispatchers she was with one of the shooting victims.

Callers told 911 operators that the shooter was wearing a mask.

"Like a ski mask or like a COVID mask?" the dispatcher asked. The caller confirmed the shooter had been wearing a ski mask.

Other callers told dispatchers there were two shooters dressed in all black, wearing ski masks.

On Monday night, police released a photo of the car suspected to have been used in the shooting.

Body-camera footage revealed that officers who arrived at the stadium found people crying and upset. Parents who had been separated from their children during the initial chaos were searching the stadium and locker rooms for them.

High School football is set to resume Friday, one week after the shooting shook the region. Students from around northwest Ohio plan to wear orange to protest gun violence.