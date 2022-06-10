Three hospitalized after car was shot at in north Toledo

The incident happened at 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lagrange and N. Expressway Dr. Three people were in the vehicle when another car fired bullets into it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition after they were shot early Wednesday while driving in north Toledo.

The incident happened at 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lagrange and N. Expressway Dr.

Toledo Police said three people were in the vehicle when another car pulled up and fired into the vehicle, causing the driver to drive through a sign and down a ravine into water.

All three passengers were hit by gunfire.

An injured female from the car flagged down a Toledo Police sergeant.

One victim was receiving CPR as he was being put into the ambulance.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story.