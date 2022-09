The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 700-block of Gawil Ave. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sept. 27, Toledo Police received a call regarding shots being fired in south Toledo.

When officers arrived, Keiandre Pirtle, 31, said he was sitting inside his garage when an unknown suspect began to shoot at him. The male suspect then fled the scene prior to police arriving.

The garage was struck several times by gunfire.

There were no injuries reported.