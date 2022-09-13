BREAKING: Three indicted in Damia Ezell shooting death

The 10-year-old Toledo girl was killed when someone shot into a vehicle in which she was riding on Feb. 12, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Feb. 17, 2022.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted two people on murder charges Tuesday in the February shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

Dearryl Cornelious and Byron Cleveland have been indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and participation in a gang.

Cornelious is in custody at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on unrelated charges.

Ezell was killed on Feb. 12 when authorities said someone shot into her uncle's vehicle in which she was a passenger in the 1900 block of Collingwood Boulevard.

Someone inside of a black vehicle with tinted windows reportedly pulled up to the scene, and shot at the SUV being driven by Kenneth White, 24. White and his niece both were hit. Both were taken to the hospital and required surgery and Damia later died from her injuries.

The grand jury also indicted a third person, Carmanetta Wilson, Tuesday with two counts of obstructing justice in the case for her actions on April 5 and May 5.

Ezell's death shocked the community and prompted many to call for new, more aggressive strategies to combat gun violence in the city.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral took to Twitter in the hours after the crime. "Someone KNOWS who killed this child,” Kral posted. “...Do the right thing, call Crime Stoppers today!!”

The Ezell killing was one of several shooting deaths involving young people in the city earlier this year.

In April, 7-month-old Desire Hughes was killed in a drive-by shooting while in her car seat in the car with her father. Also in April, 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre, died after being in the middle of Orrville Drive near N. Detroit Avenue.

This is a developing story.

More on WTOL: