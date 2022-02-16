Family and friends remember life of 10-year-old shooting victim, demand action from community and city leaders during vigil

"This could have been any of our kids. If anyone knows anything, please do the right thing. That's all I'm gonna say. Do the right thing," said Charles Ross.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is more heartbreak in Toledo as another family grapples with their loss.

10-year-old Damia Ezell died after being shot while riding in a car with her uncle over the weekend in the Old West End neighborhood.

Family, friends and community members came together Tuesday night to remember her and bring light to the darkness happening in the Glass City.

They're struggling to understand why a child lost her life in such a meaningless way.

The killer is still out there and they say if nothing changes, then nothing will change.

"We have way too many parents burying their babies before babies are burying their parents. And Father, God, we need you now," said a speaker at the vigil.

They started with a moment of silence, then a prayer and shared emotional memories.

"You took my sister's life. She meant everything to me," Damia's brother said while in tears. "She was my best friend. I did everything with my sister you can imagine."

Whether by blood or not, everyone banded together to remember Damia.

"Sweet, innocent, always loving. TikTok'er just like my daughters are," Charles Ross, Damia's older cousin, said. "Just love life."

And that love of life leaves a void.

"It's been rough. It's really been rough to lose a 10-year-old cousin, niece, granddaughter," Ross said. "It's been rough for us."

Through the hugs, the tears and the prayers, there was also anger.

"She's just riding in the car and her life snuffed out before she can even say 'blue.' And she didn't have a chance," said Sherri Sweeney, Damia's older cousin. "I want my mayor, I want my council people that we voted into office to understand where we're at. We're tired."

And through all those emotions, this family says there's no way this was an accident.

So they're calling out whoever pulled the trigger and praying someone speaks up and tells the truth.

"This could have been any of our kids. If anyone knows anything, please do the right thing. That's all I'm gonna say. Do the right thing," Ross said.

"I will never get over my sister. I will always love her. And I posted on Facebook last night, that please, please share this," Damia's brother said.

There is a $5,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for anyone who can help find Damia's killer. You can call or text 419-255-1111 with any information that may help lead to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

Those who loved her are asking for corporate Toledo to help increase that reward.

They're hoping that will inspire more people to come forward.