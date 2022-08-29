TPD: Three shot at Recovery Room in south Toledo Monday morning

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at the at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, according to Toledo police.

Police were on the scene of the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m. Monday morning. They confirmed all three people shot were taken to the hospital. One victim tried to drive themselves to a nearby Circle K before going to the hospital. It is not clear the nature or severity of the victims' injuries.

Toledo Police confirmed no one is in custody and they have no leads. The scene is still under investigation and a detective remains on the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

