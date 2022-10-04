Man found overnight with apparent gunshot wound in north Toledo

The man was located at a home on Kosciusko St. near Hartman St. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot overnight in north Toledo.

The man was located at a home on Kosciusko St. near Hartman St.

When Toledo Police arrived, they found the injured male sitting on a front porch with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The same home was the scene of another recent shooting.

An investigation has been opened into the matter.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.