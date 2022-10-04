Man found overnight with apparent gunshot wound in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot overnight in north Toledo.
The man was located at a home on Kosciusko St. near Hartman St.
When Toledo Police arrived, they found the injured male sitting on a front porch with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
The same home was the scene of another recent shooting.
An investigation has been opened into the matter.
This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
