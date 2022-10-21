No arrests made in Whitmer HS shooting: Former TPD investigator explains process

James Trout, a former investigator with Toledo Police Department, has 30 years of knowledge when it comes to investigating incidents like the Whitmer HS shooting.

The news of the shooting has made national headlines. Yet, no one is behind bars for the incident.

James Trout, a former investigator with Toledo Police Department, has 30 years of knowledge when it comes to investigating incidents like these.

"These are very complex and difficult investigations," Trout said. "It has multifaceted components. You have the incident that happens and then you have potential witnesses and then you also have to be concerned with manpower, the available staffing and manpower that can handle these types of cases."

He said any number of people can be a vital part of searching for the shooter or shooters.

He said he remembers handling a case many years ago where "eight people were shot and one died and we must've interviewed between 1,100 and 1,300 people."

Trout said that case, from when it happened to when it was taken to court, took six months.

While he's not saying the Whitmer HS shooting case will take that long, Trout said all the avenues that have to be explored, and various obstacles accompany each one.

"These kinds of cases are hampered by the fact that people are reluctant to talk to police for the most part," he said.

When it comes to the Whitmer HS shooting, Trout said people need to speak up if they know something, because getting dangerous people out of the community is a priority.