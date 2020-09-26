Whitehouse police officer struck by car during a traffic stop

Police say Office Christopher Pearcy was struck outside his patrol vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A Whitehouse police officer was struck by a car outside his patrol vehicle Friday night, according to police.

Police say Officer Christopher Pearcy was conducting a traffic stop on Waterville Street (ST 64) near the Whitehouse Square.

The office suffered non-life-threatening injuries but Whitehouse fire crews took him to the hospital as a precaution. He has been released from the hospital.

Ohio State Highway Patrol went to the scene to investigate the incident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck our officer was arrested by troopers for an OVI, according to police.