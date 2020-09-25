Police: Man attacked with baseball bat while with friends in east Toledo

TPD says the man was in his girlfriend's yard with friends when the suspect came and began hitting him in the head with the bat.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was attacked with a baseball bat while hanging out with this friends in east Toledo early Friday morning, according to police.

The attack happened on the 1600 block of Oak St. around 1 a.m.

Police say the man, who is in his thirties, was in his girlfriend's backyard with some friends when an unknown white male came into the yard and began hitting him in the head with a baseball bat.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive. The attack happened in front of two other people.