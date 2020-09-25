FBI arrests Sir Maejor Page on charges of wire fraud, money laundering

Page is accused of fraudulently utilizing a Black Lives Matter non-profit organization by way of misrepresentations and by posing as a Black Lives Matter leader.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The FBI and the Toledo Police Department have raided a home on the 2000 block of Glenwood Friday morning, arresting Sir Maejor Page in the process.

Page, whose real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, has been federally charged with one count of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

Page is accused of fraudulently utilizing a Black Lives Matter non-profit organization by way of misrepresentations and by posing as a Black Lives Matter leader.

Police say an investigation showed Page created and operated a social media page with the name Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) as a non-profit organization capable of accepting monetary donations. BLMGA was also listed as a non-profit organization with GoFundMe.

Police say a bank account named "Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc." was opened in 2018 with Page being the only signatory on the account. The FBI said from April 2018 to May 2020, the account balance ebbed and flowed, but never had a balance that exceeded $5,000; at one time, the account had a balance of -$12.42.

Between June 2020 and August 2020, the BLMGA social media page received about $467,342.18 in donations. The FBI says all of that money was transferred to the "Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc." account owned and operated by Page.

In June of this year, the FBI says Page responded to private social media inquiry messages that funds had been donated to be used to fight for George Floyd, and that "none of the funds have been used for personal items. All movement related."

However, the FBI says in June, July and August, Page repeatedly used a debit card linked to the same account to make purchases related to food, dining, entertainment, clothing, furniture, a home security systems, tailored suits and accessories.

The largest purchase was made from the BLMGA bank account to a title company on Aug. 21, 2020 for the purchase of a residence and an adjacent vacant lot in Toledo, in the 2000 block of Glenwood, for $112,000.

Open records show the house belongs to an organization called Hi Frequency. Page is one of the leaders of the organization.

Another member of Hi Frequency, Ron Goolsby, a member of High Frequency, says the organization bought the house to shelter battered women and other victims of domestic violence.

The FBI says Page tried to hide his ownership in this real estate transaction, stating in the non-disclosure agreement that it was to be entered "by and between Hi Frequency Ohio via Sir Maejor Page" and the seller's agent.

Goolsby, a close friend of Page, says Page sometimes stayed at the home but does not live there. Goolsby also says Page was at the house when the FBI showed up, but believes whatever the FBI has "won't stick."

In Sept. 2020, the FBI says Page used a personal bank account in his name to accept a transfer of funds from the BLMGA account to purchase a pistol and two rifles. Numerous videos and livestream videos were posted to Page's personal social media pages showing himself in what appeared to be newly-purchased clothing, hotel rooms and office space in Atlanta.

Reports say Page made several statements in the videos boasting about the money he has, his tailored suits, his nice cufflinks and "$150 ties," and saying "my room way up at the top...at the top top...they put the bottom feeders on these floors..."

The FBI says Page has spent over $200,000 on personal items generated from donations received from BLMGA social media page with no identifiable purchase or expenditure for social or racial injustice.