Toledo police investigating shooting at apartment complex on Fielding Ave.

Detectives on the scene confirmed one person has been shot on the 1600 block of Fielding Ave. The victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another shooting has taken place, leaving one person with unknown injuries just one night after a man was shot and killed in Toledo.

The call came in to dispatch around 11:41 p.m. on Friday night. Police on the scene confirmed that one person had been shot in the incident, which happened at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Fielding Ave. in west Toledo.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Their current condition has not been released at this time.

Detectives told our crew on the scene that they believed the victim was a late juvenile or early adult, but were unable to confirm. They did not believe the shooting to be random.

The incident is under investigation.

It is not known if anyone is currently in custody.

This is a developing story. WTOL will continue to keep you updated online, on air and on our app as we receive more information.