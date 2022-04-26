Violent Monday leaves Toledo police investigating three separate homicides

This is the fourth time since 2020 three people were killed in the same day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are continuing to investigate a series of homicides following one of the most violent days in recent memory.

Three people were killed in the city Monday in separate incidents. This is the fourth time since 2020 Toledo saw three homicides in one day.

The first incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday when police say an intruder shot Jessus Lopez in his north Toledo home on Michigan Street near Chicago Street. Lopez was treated at the scene and later died at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and sorting through security camera video from nearby homes. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

The second homicide occurred about 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of Lagrange Street in north Toledo.

Officers found Phillip Cunningham, 18, dead from gunshot wounds to the head. One person was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct, but is not believed to be involved in the shooting.

No other arrests have been made. Police said Monday they had no leads.

Finally, police responded to the 400 block of Havre Street in south Toledo about 6:30 p.m. and discovered another shooting victim.

Derrick Kimble, 29, was treated at the scene before he later died at the hospital. Tyrefa Hill, 27, turned herself in after the shooting and was arrested. Her bond was set Tuesday at $1 million.

Police said the two were once in a relationship.

Neighbors said they heard an argument outside, followed by gunshots. When they left their home to see what happened, they saw a woman put kids into a car and drive off.