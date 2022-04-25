One dead after overnight home invasion shooting in north Toledo

The 36-year-old man died after being shot in the torso, authorities said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was killed in a shooting during a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Michigan Street near Chicago Street.

According to police, the man was shot in the torso area multiple times.

As crews arrived on the scene, neighbors were awake and explaining that they heard multiple gunshots.

First responders performed CPR on the victim and he was taken to the hospital shortly after.

Detectives are working to figure out what lead to the shooting, visiting nearby homes that may have surveillance video to see what exactly happened.

No other people were harmed in the incident, however, the family dog also was shot and killed.