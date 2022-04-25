Police investigating Oregon house fire as arson; $5K reward offered for information on suspect

On April. 21, a single-family home on Aldershot Lane went up in flames, destroying a neighboring garage.

OREGON, Ohio — The Ohio State Fire Marshal has classified an Oregon house fire as arson, and officials are turning to the public to help find those responsible.

On April. 21, just after 3 a.m., the Oregon Fire Department responded to a single-family home on Aldershot Lane that was engulfed in flames.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, but flames spread to a neighboring garage, causing extensive damage, Oregon Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dillon said.

The fire was extinguished without incident or injury.

The State Fire Marshal and Oregon Police Department are investigating exactly how the fire got started.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for these fires.

Anyone with information can contact the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728 or the Oregon Police Department at 419-698-7064.