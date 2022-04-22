Curtice home a total loss after Friday morning fire

The home on the 8200 block of Jerusalem Road went up in smoke at around 11 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., fire crews were still battling open flames.

CURTICE, Ohio — Crews are working to put out a fire that broke out at a Curtice home late Friday morning.

The home on the 8200 block of Jerusalem Road went up in smoke at around 11 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., fire crews were still battling open flames.

Jerusalem Township Fire Chief Tony Parasiliti said a passerby alerted the homeowner to the fire, who then called 911.

No one was hurt, but the house is a total loss.

The homeowner warned crews that fireworks were inside along with other electrical hazards.

Parasiliti called it a wind-driven fire, though what sparked it is still unknown.

We will continue to keep you updated.