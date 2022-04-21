x
A garage is destroyed in a spreading fire Thursday morning in Oregon

The fire started in a house on Aldershot Lane and then spread to a neighboring garage, destroying the garage. No one was hurt in the blaze.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oregon and Jerusalem fire Departments responded to a fire that spread between homes in Oregon early Thursday morning.

The fire started in a home on Aldershot Lane that was under renovation at the time. Flames then spread to a neighboring garage, destroying the garage according to battalion chief Matt Dillon of Oregon Fire.

A home on nearby Lilas Drive was subsequently evacuated out of caution. The home on Lilas was not damaged according to battalion chief Dillon.

None were hurt in the blaze as the cause of the fire is unknown.

