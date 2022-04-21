A garage is destroyed in a spreading fire Thursday morning in Oregon

The fire started in a house on Aldershot Lane and then spread to a neighboring garage, destroying the garage. No one was hurt in the blaze.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oregon and Jerusalem fire Departments responded to a fire that spread between homes in Oregon early Thursday morning.

The fire started in a home on Aldershot Lane that was under renovation at the time. Flames then spread to a neighboring garage, destroying the garage according to battalion chief Matt Dillon of Oregon Fire.

A home on nearby Lilas Drive was subsequently evacuated out of caution. The home on Lilas was not damaged according to battalion chief Dillon.