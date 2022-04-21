Two adults and a dog escape a house fire in north Toledo overnight

The homeowner explains that he was asleep when a neighbor started banging on his front door to alert him of the fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire pushed a homeowner and another resident out of their home on Mettler Street just after midnight on Thursday.

According to the homeowner, he was asleep when a neighbor started banging on his front door to tell him the house was on fire.

The fire started in the back of the house in the attic area according to Toledo Fire.

The man explains that he just installed a new wood-burning stove and thought everything was out when he went to bed.

Both he and the other adult escaped safely, as well as a pet dog.