Toledo man arrested after Wednesday night shooting

The shooting happened on Platt St. near 4th St. around 9 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police report Thursday morning one man is in custody after a Wednesday night shooting wounded one person in east Toledo.

Nicholas V. Loving, 43, of Toledo, is charged with felonious assault after police said he shot the victim in the thigh around 9 p.m. Wednesday along Platt Street near Fourth Street.

When police arrived on the scene they found the man with a gunshot wound who told them Loving shot him. Loving, who was also at the scene, was taken into custody by detectives without incident, police said.

The victim, a 38-year-old Toledo man, was taken to Mercy Health -- St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.