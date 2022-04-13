Two months after the shooting of Damia Ezell, local leaders talk solutions, next steps

State Rep. Hicks-Hudson, Mayor Kapszukiewicz say progress is being made to stop violence, but it will take more than a couple of months to address the root issue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you stand on Collingwood Boulevard today, the only sign that a 10-year-old girl was gunned down is a small unmarked memorial on the side of the road.

But her death sent shockwaves through Toledo much larger than her mural would suggest.

Damia was riding with her uncle on Collingwood Boulevard when a black SUV pulled alongside and opened fire into the vehicle.

While her uncle survived the incident, Damia did not; and in the days that followed, city, state and community leaders rallied together to come up with ideas to prevent more needless bloodshed.

"We lost a possibility and a potential in her death, however, we also saw a coming together of people who said we have to do more," state Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, said.

Hicks-Hudson created a coalition of community advocates fighting for community change following Damia's death.



Fast forward to April, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says despite Damia's untimely death, so far 2022 has been a significantly safer year in Toledo.



"Crime is down, homicides are down; in fact, total shootings are down. I think it is worth celebrating that fact, but it doesn't mean our hearts don't break for this 10-year-old girl," Kapszukewicz said.



The mayor attests this success to two factors.

First, he points to the addition of 50 new officers to the Toledo Police Department and targeted police raids, which he says have been helping tamp down crime.

Second, two months ago, the mayor expressed frustration that the community was unable to come forward with Damia's shooter, calling it a product of the "code of the streets."

While Damia's shooter remains at large, the mayor says they've been working hard to build a better dialogue with the community so they don't run into that issue again.



"I think there is now a concerted effort across jurisdictions, from government to the faith community to other community groups, to talk," Kapszukewicz said.



However, Hicks-Hudson says reducing the conditions that create crime will be a much longer process, but she's willing to keep working. For Damia.



"I'm hopeful, and I think that's the main thing, I'm hopeful. And we have to put the work in," Hicks-Hudson said.