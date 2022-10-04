Man found fatally shot in the head at north Toledo rental property; no suspects in custody

A 911 call came in around 9 a.m. Monday, sending officers to the 2200 block of Lagrange Street.

Toledo police are investigating after residents found a man shot in a north Toledo rental property.

Officers found the victim dead in the common room of the house with apparent gunshot wounds to the head. At this time, their identity has not been released.

Someone at the scene was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, but their arrest is not believed to be connected to the shooting.

Officers said they currently have no leads on a suspect. If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a reward of up $5,000.