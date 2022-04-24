x
Two people shot Sunday in North Toledo

The shooting happened on Tyler Street near Lagrange Avenue.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police have confirmed that two adults were shot around 12:45 a.m. on Tyler Street near Lagrange Avenue.

Both victims were transported to the hospital separately by ambulance with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Both are expected to be okay, according to police.

They say both victims were conscious and talking with authorities following their sustained injuries.

Police on scene said they believe there is a connection between this shooting and an incident that happened at a nightclub on Tractor Road near Laskey Avenue. An investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

